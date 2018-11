Arsenal's Granit Xhaka (L) celebrates after scoring his teams first goal during the English Premier League soccer match Crystal Palace vs Arsenal in London, Britain, Oct. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ANDY RAIN

English Football League announced Thursday the EFL Cup quarterfinal draws, which will pit Arsenal against Tottenham Hotspur, the traditional North-London derby, at the Gunners' Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal made it to the last-eight round after claiming a 2-1 home win over third-tier Blackpool FC Wednesday, while Tottenham topped hosts West Ham United 3-1 on the same day.