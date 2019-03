Foreign special instructors (L) leads the way during the ski-training for people with disabilities in Mavrovo ski center, North Macedonia, Mar. 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI

Foreign special instructor (L) gives final advice before the start of the special ski-training for people with disabilities in Mavrovo ski center, North Macedonia, Mar. 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI

A persons who uses a wheelchair goes down a ramp to prepare for the special ski-training in Mavrovo, North Macedonia, Mar. 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI

People with disabilities enjoys the ride on the cableway on way to the ski terrains to start the special ski-training in Mavrovo ski center, North Macedonia, Mar. 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI

On the snowy slopes of the Bistra massif, tucked away in the northwestern corner of the newly named Republic of North Macedonia, volunteers and trainers organize ski lessons for people with disabilities.

Although unseasonably warm March temperatures have started to melt the deep snow as high as 1,800 meters (5,905 feet) up, dozens of enthusiasts remained firmly dedicated to providing ski training sessions for 12 people with disabilities.