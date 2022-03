Sweden celebrate a goal against the Czech Republic during the World Cup playoff at Friends Arena in Stockholm on 24 March 2022. EFE/EPA/Jonas Ekstromer SWEDEN OUT

Harry Wilson of Wales (L) in action against Austria's David Alaba (R) during the FIFA World Cup 2022 playoff in Cardiff, Wales, on 24 March 2022. EFE/EPA/PETER POWELL

Gareth Bale of Wales (L) in action against Austria's Marko Arnautovic (in black) during the FIFA World Cup 2022 playoff in Cardiff, Wales, on 24 March 2022. EFE/EPA/PETER POWELL

Portugal's Diogo Jota (L) in action against Turkey's Ozan Kabak during the FIFA World Cup 2022 playoff in Porto, Portugal, on 24 March 2022. EFE/EPA/JOSE COELHO

Turkey's Burak Yilmaz (in white) celebrates after scoring against Portugal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 playoff in Porto, Portugal, on 24 March 2022. EFE/EPA/ESTELA SILVA

Fans try to take selfies with Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo after the World Cup playoff against Turkey in Porto, Portugal, on 24 March 2022. EFE/EPA/JOSE COELHO

Italy are left dejected after losing to North Macedonia in a World Cup playoff at Renzo Barbera stadium in Palermo, Italy, on 24 March 2022. EFE/EPA/CARMELO IMBESI

North Macedonia's Aleksandar Trajkovski celebrates after scoring against Italy in a World Cup Qatar 2022 playoff at Renzo Barbera stadium in Palermo, Italy, on 24 March 2022. EFE/EPA/CARMELO IMBESI

Four-time World Cup champions Italy will miss the tournament after falling 1-0 to North Macedonia in Thursday's playoff semifinal and the Balkan side will face Portugal for one of the three remaining European berths.

Sweden needed extra time to get past the Czech Republic 1-0 and will square off next Tuesday with Poland, who got a semifinal bye thanks to the expulsion of Russia, while Wales topped Austria 2-1 to set up a clash with Ukraine, postponed until June because of the Russian invasion.