North and South Korea on Wednesday agreed to prepare a joint bid for hosting the 2032 Summer Olympics, as part of agreements reached during the third inter-Korean summit of the year.

The proposal, presented during the meeting between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Pyongyang, was first put forward by the South Korean sports minister, Do Jong-hwan during a visit to Tokyo on Sept. 12, and could mean a joint hosting of events by Seoul and Pyongyang.