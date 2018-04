North Korean hockey player Hwang Chung-gum (L) and South Korean bobsleigh pilot Won Yun-jong carry the unified Korea flag during the opening ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium, Pyeongchang county, South Korea, Feb. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP

North Korean cheerleaders wave the Korean unification flag at the Gangneung Hockey Centre during the Pyeongchang Winter Olympic Games, in Gangneung, South Korea, Feb. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (L) talks with South Korea's Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Do Jong-hwan during a performance of the South Korea's art troupe at the East Pyongyang Grand Theatre in Pyongyang, North Korea, Apr. 1, 2018. EPA/KOREA POOL/POOL

North and South Korea on Monday agreed to work towards marching under a unified flag at the opening ceremony of the Asian Games in Indonesia in August.

North Korea's Sports Minister Kim Il-guk and South Korea's Minister for Culture, Sports and Tourism Do Jong-hwan pledged to continue boosting sports exchanges between the two countries, which technically still remain at war.