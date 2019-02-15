International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach, arrives for a press briefing after a working meeting to discuss further sports cooperation between the Republic of Korea and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, in Lausanne, Switzerland, Feb. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/SALVATORE DI NOLFI

The Republic of Korea and the Democratic People's Republic Of Korea requested Friday to have unified Korean teams in basketball, hockey, judo and rowing to compete in the qualification for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, the International Olympic Committee said.

The IOC announcement on the organization's official website stated that the Korean request for unified teams included the competitions of women's basketball, women's hockey, a judo mixed-team event and many of the women's and men's rowing events.