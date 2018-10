Song I Kim (R) of North Korea and Hyowon Suh of South Korea pose for media at the Table Tennis Team World Championships in Halmstad, Sweden, May 3, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

North Korea and South Korea have decided to present a unified team in forthcoming table tennis tournaments in Sweden and Austria, official sources said Monday.

According to the Korean Table Tennis Association, the Swedish Open will kick off on Monday and conclude on Sunday in Stockholm, where the two Koreas will send two unified doubles teams in each of the men's and women's sides.