North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un (L) and South Korean President Moon Jae-In (R) exchange a document at the Peace House on Joint Security Area (JSA) on the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in the border village of Panmunjom in Paju, South Korea, Apr 27, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/KOREA SUMMIT PRESS / POOL EPA-EFE/KOREA SUMMIT PRESS / POOL

South Korean President Moon Jae-In (R) and North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un (L) announce an agreement after signing a document at the Peace House on Joint Security Area (JSA) on the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in the border village of Panmunjom in Paju, South Korea, Apr 27, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/KOREA SUMMIT PRESS / POOL EPA-EFE/KOREA SUMMIT PRESS / POOL

The two Koreas will play friendly basketball matches in Pyongyang on July 4-5 to boost the current rapprochement between the countries, South Korea's Sports Ministry said Monday.

The two countries, which are still technically at war, will play four matches over two days as part of a sports exchange agreement adopted in a bilateral meeting on Jun.18, Yonhap news agency reported the ministry's spokesperson, Hwang Seong-un, as saying.