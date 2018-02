Athletes from Norway pose for a picture during the Closing Ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, Pyeongchang county, South Korea, Feb. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Athletes from Noth Korea and South Korea enter the arena during the Closing Ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, Pyeongchang county, South Korea, Feb. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT

North and South Korea on Sunday again joined together symbolically for the closing ceremony of the PyeongChang Winter Olympics, which were dominated by Norway's 39 medals.

Athletes from the two Koreas again marched together like for the opening ceremony of the XXIII Winter Olympics, though this time under both the unified flag and their respective national flags held aloft by skaters Lee Seung-hoon and Kim Ju-sik.