A player from South Korea shows a selfie she took with players from the South and North Korean teams at the Table Tennis Team World Championships in Halmstad, Sweden, May 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

South Korean (dark track suits) and North Korean players and their respective coaches Jaehyung An (L) and Jin Myong Kim (2nd R) pose for the media at the Table Tennis Team World Championships in Halmstad, Sweden, May 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Song I Kim (R) of North Korea and Hyowon Suh of South Korea pose for media at the Table Tennis Team World Championships in Halmstad, Sweden, May 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

The North and South Korean women's table tennis teams were due to face off in the World Championship quarterfinals on Thursday, but rather than battle it out in Halmstad, Sweden, they decided to join forces and create a unified team.

Images by an epa photojournalist on the ground showed the grinning athletes happily interacting and posing for the press, as they stood together in a line in front of the table instead of playing each other.