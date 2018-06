The Norwegian team pose before an International friendly soccer match between Iceland and Norway at the Laugardalsvollur national stadium in Reykjavik, Iceland, Jun. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/HANNA ANDRESDOTTIR

The Icelandic team poses before an international friendly soccer match between Iceland and Norway at the Laugardalsvollur national stadium in Reykjavik, Iceland, Jun. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/HANNA ANDRESDOTTIR

Norway's Jonas Svensson (L) and Iceland's Ari Freyr Skúlason (R) fight for the ball during an international friendly soccer match between Iceland and Norway at the Laugardalsvollur national stadium in Reykjavik, Iceland, Jun. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/HANNA ANDRESDOTTIR

Iceland emerged badly from its preparatory match for Russia 2018 and was overtaken by Norway (2-3), who rallied in the final stretch at the hand of Joshua King to disguise the mood of the set of Heimir Hallgrimsson two weeks before his World Cup debut.

The departure of Joshua King, attacker of Bournemouth in the Premier League, stimulated the Norwegian squad, who will not be in Russia, and who left Reykjavík with excellent sensations.