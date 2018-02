Kristian Forsberg (C) of Norway in action during the Men's Ice Hockey Qualifications match between Slovenia and Norway at the Gangneung Hockey Centre at the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games 2018, in Gangneung, South Korea, Feb. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/SRDJAN SUKI

Tommy Kristiansen of Norway celebrates a goal against Slovenia during the Mens play-offs Qualifications match inside the Gangneung Hockey Centre at the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games 2018, in Gangneung, South Korea, Feb. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH

Alexander Bonsaksen (C) of Norway celebrates with teammates his game winning goal in overtime against Slovenia as Slovenian forward Jan Urbas (front, on the ice) reacts during the men's ice hockey play-offs qualifications match inside the Gangneung Hockey Centre at the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games 2018, in Gangneung, South Korea, Feb. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH

Norway defeated Slovenia 2-1 in overtime on Tuesday to book their place in the quarterfinals of the Men's ice hockey tournament at the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games in South Korea.

Slovenia, playing without one of their main forwards in Ziga Jeglic, who was hit with a doping suspension shortly before the game, were unable to dispatch a weaker Norway team which had yet to win at these Games, having previously lost to Sweden, Finland and Germany, scoring just twice in the process.