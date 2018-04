Ole Einar Bjoerndalen takes aim at the shooting range before the men's 10km Sprint race of the Biathlon World Cup in Ruhpolding, Germany, Jan. 13, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/KERSTIN JOENSSON

Ole Einar Bjoerndalen, Norway's so-called King of Biathlon, announced Tuesday he would be retiring from the sport after a 25-year career that has seen him win 13 Olympic medals and a slew of world championships.

The 44-year-old athlete revealed that doctors had last summer detected he had atrial fibrillation, a cardiac issue that causes a fast and irregular heartbeat, and, though he had been able to train and compete for a while, the problem had persisted.