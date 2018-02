Marit Bjoergen (C) Ingvild Flugstad Oestberg (R) and Ragnhild Haga (L) of Norway react at the finish line of the Women's Cross Country 4 x 5 km Relay race at the Alpensia Cross Country Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

Gold medallists Team Norway (L-R) Ingvild Flugstad Oestberg, Astrid Uhrenholdt Jacobsen, Ragnhild Haga and Marit Bjoergen celebrate at the venue ceremony after winning the Women's Cross Country 4 x 5 km Relay race at the Alpensia Cross Country Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

Marit Bjoergen of Norway celebrates team gold in the Women's Cross Country 4 x 5 km Relay race at the Alpensia Cross Country Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

Norwegian cross-country skier Marit Bjoergen on Saturday clinched her seventh Olympic gold and 13th career Olympic medal, tying for the honor of the most decorated athlete in Winter Olympics history with her countryman, biathlete Ole Einar Bjoerndalen.

Bjoergen's latest gold came in the women's cross country 4 x 5 kilometer relay race here at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics, as part of a team that included Ingvild Flugstad Oestberg, Astrid Uhrenholdt Jacobsen and Ragnhild Haga.