Jakov Fak of Slovenia in action during the Men's Biathlon 20 km Individual race at the Alpensia Biathlon Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

(L-R) Jakov Fak of Slovenia (silver), Johannes Thingnes Boe of Norway (gold) and Diomink Landertinger of Austria (bronze) celebrate during the venue ceremony in the Men's Biathlon 20 km Individual race at the Alpensia Biathlon Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Johannes Thingnes Boe of Norway in action during the Men's Biathlon 20 km Individual race at the Alpensia Biathlon Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO BAT

Johannes Thingnes Boe of Norway in action during the Men's Biathlon 20 km Individual race at the Alpensia Biathlon Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Johannes Thingnes Boe of Norway celebrates his gold medal in the Men's Biathlon 20 km Individual race at the Alpensia Biathlon Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Norwegian Johannes Thingnes Boe overcame two missed shots to win the gold medal in the Men's 20km individual biathlon at the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games on Thursday.

The 24-year-old posted a result of 48:03.8, including two penalties for misses at the shooting range.