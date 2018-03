Yuki Ito of Japan in action during the women's Ski Jumping World Cup at the Holmenkollen in Oslo, Norway, 11 March 2018. Ito took the third place. EPA/TERJE BENDIKSBY

Daniela Iraschko-Stolz of Austria in action during the women's Ski Jumping World Cup at the Holmenkollen in Oslo, Norway, 11 March 2018. Iraschko-Stolz took the second place. EPA/TERJE BENDIKSBY

Maren Lundby of Norway in action during the women's Ski Jumping World Cup at the Holmenkollen in Oslo, Norway, 11 March 2018. EPA/TERJE BENDIKSBY

Maren Lundby (C) of Norway smiles on the podium after winning the women's Ski Jumping World Cup at the Holmenkollen in Oslo, Norway, 11 March 2018. Lundby won ahead of second placed Daniela Iraschko-Stolz (L) of Austria and third placed Yuki Ito (R) of Japan. EPA/TERJE BENDIKSBY

Norwegian ski jumper Maren Lundby on Sunday claimed her ninth victory of the ski jumping World Cup season in winning the event at Holmenkollen in Norway.

Lundby, who won the gold in the women's normal hill event at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics last month, prevailed with a total of 262.7 points.