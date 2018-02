Ragnhild Haga of Norway crosses the finish during the Women's Cross Country 10 km Free race at the Alpensia Cross Country Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO BAT

Bronze medal winner Marit Bjoergen of Norway celebrates on the podium during the venue ceremony after the Women's Cross Country 10 km Free race at the Alpensia Cross Country Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb.15, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

(L-R) Charlotte Kalla of Sweden (silver), Ragnhild Hala of Norway (gold), Marit Bjoergen of Norway (bronze) and Krista Parmakoski of Finland (bronze) after the Women's Cross Country 10 km Free race at the Alpensia Cross Country Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO BAT

Ragnhild Haga of Norway celebrates after winning the Women's Cross Country 10 km Free race at the Alpensia Cross Country Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Ragnhild Haga of Norway stunned pre-race favorites Charlotte Kalla and compatriot Marit Bjoergen on Thursday to take gold in the women's 10km free Cross-Country event at the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games in South Korea.

27 year-old Haga posted a time of 25:00.5, over 20 seconds ahead of Sweden's Kalla in second, who has six Olympic medals to her name, and almost 32 seconds faster than 11-time medalist Bjoergen and Finn Krista Parmakoski who tied for third.