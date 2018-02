(L-R) Thomas Bing of Germany, Alexander Bolshunov of the Olympic Athlete from Russia and Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo of Norway in action during the Men's Cross Country Team Sprint Free Final at the Alpensia Cross Country Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO BAT

Richard Jouve of France in action during the Men's Cross Country Team Sprint Free race at the Alpensia Cross Country Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

(L-R) Silver medal winners Denis Spitsov and Alexander Bolshunov of the Olympic Athlete from Russia (OAR), gold medal winners Martin Johnsrud Sundby and Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo of Norway, and bronze medal winners Richard Jouve and Maurice Manificat of France celebrate after the Men's Cross Country Team Sprint Free Final at the Alpensia Cross Country Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO BAT

Martin Johnsrud Sundby (L) and Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo (R) of Norway celebrrate after winning the gold medal in the Men's Cross Country Team Sprint Free Final at the Alpensia Cross Country Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO BAT

Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo of Norway (L) celebrates with teammate Martin Johnsrud Sundby (R) after they won the gold medal in the Men's Cross Country Team Sprint Free Final race at the Alpensia Cross Country Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Norway won the gold medal in the Men's Team Sprint cross-country skiing final on Wednesday at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics in South Korea.

Veteran Martin Johnsrud Sundby and 21-year-old Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo, as expected, dominated the sprint to power away from the rest of the field.