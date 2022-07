Northern Ireland's Sarah McFadden (R) tries to evade a challenge from Norway's Ada Hegerberg during the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 match in Southampton, England, on 7 July 2022. EFE/EPA/VINCENT MIGNOTT

Northern Ireland's Julie Nelson celebrates with teammates after scoring against Norway during the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 match in Southampton, England, on 7 July 2022. EFE/EPA/VINCENT MIGNOTT

Norway's Julie Blakstad (R) battles Northern Ireland's Emily Wilson during the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 match in Southampton, England, on 7 July 2022. EFE/EPA/VINCENT MIGNOTT

Norway's Caroline Graham Hansen (in red) in action against Northern Ireland's Abbie Magee during the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 match in Southampton, England, on 7 July 2022. EFE/EPA/VINCENT MIGNOTT

Norway got off to a great start in the UEFA Women's Euro 2022, pounding Northern Ireland 4-1 on Thursday to edge ahead of host nation England in Group A by virtue of better goal difference.

The Lionesses, who beat Austria 1-0 Wednesday in the tournament opener, will face the Norwegians next Monday at Brighton & Hove Community Stadium.