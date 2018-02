Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo of Norway during the Men's Cross Country 4 x 10 km Relay race at the Alpensia Cross Country Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Didrik Toenseth of Norway (R) leads the pack during the first leg of the Men's Cross Country 4 x 10 km Relay race at the Alpensia Cross Country Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

Martin Johnsrud Sundby of Norway during the Men's Cross Country 4 x 10 km Relay race at the Alpensia Cross Country Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Norway's four-man cross country relay team on Sunday took home the gold medal in the men's 4 x 10-kilometer relay event here at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics.

Norway had not won the men's 4 x 10km relay since the 2002 Salt Lake City Winter Olympics, but this year's team of Didrik Tonseth, Martin Johnsrud Sundby, Simen Hegstad Krueger and Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo did not disappoint, finishing in one hour, 33 minutes and 4.9 seconds.