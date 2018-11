Max Franz of Austria has the run reflected in his glasses during as he rounds the gate at the Men's World Cup Super-G Ski Race in Lake Louise, Alberta, Canada, 25 November 2018. EPA-EFE/NICK DIDLICK

Vincent Kriechmayr of Austria in action at the Men's World Cup Super-G Ski Race in Lake Louise, Alberta, Canada, 25 November 2018. EPA-EFE/NICK DIDLICK

Kjetil Jansrud of Norway holds up his trophy after winning the Men's World Cup Super-G Ski Race in Lake Louise, Alberta, Canada, 25 November 2018. EPA-EFE/NICK DIDLICK

Kjetil Jansrud of Norway arranges his hair on the podium after winning the Men's World Cup Super-G Ski Race in Lake Louise, Alberta, Canada, 25 November 2018. EPA-EFE/NICK DIDLICK

Kjetil Jansrud of Norway in action at the Men's World Cup Super-G Ski Race in Lake Louise, Alberta, Canada, 25 November 2018. EPA-EFE/NICK DIDLICK

Norwegian Kjetil Jansrud won the first super-G of the Alpine skiing World Cup season on Sunday when he won the race at the Canadian resort of Lake Louise.

Jansrud achieved his twenty-second World Cup victory and twelfth in the super-G category, where he won the crystal globe in 2015, 2017 and 2018.