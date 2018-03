A handout photo made available by the Olympic Information Service of the International Olympic Committee shows Lena Schroeder (C-L) of Norway smiling during the Ice Hockey practice at the Gangneung Hockey Centre in Gangneung, South Korea, Mar. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JOEL MARKLUND / OIS/IOC / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Norway's forward Lena Schroeder has made history by being the only female among the 135 ice hockey players at the PyeongChang Paralympics, although her team lost on Monday.

Schroeder, 24, is the second woman to compete in a men's Paralympics ice hockey team after her fellow countrywoman Brit Mjaasund Oejen, who was Norway's goalkeeper at the Lillehammer Games in 1994.