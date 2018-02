Marit Bjorgen of Norway reacts at the finish line of the Women's Cross Country 4 x 5 km Relay race at the Alpensia Cross Country Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE file/DIEGO AZUBEL

Norwegian cross-country skiing star Marit Bjorgen on Sunday won her 15th career Olympic medal in the final event of the PyeongChang Winter Games, taking home gold in the ladies' 30-kilometer mass start classic and becoming the most-decorated Winter Olympic athlete in history.

The 37-year-old Bjorgen broke her own record for the most medals ever won by a single Winter Olympian, and at the same time became the only athlete to win five medals at the PyeongChang Games.