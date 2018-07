File photograph showing Rafinha vying for the ball with Real Madrid's Luka Modric during the League of Champions semifinals in Munich, Germany, Apr 25, 2018. EPA-EFE File/Christian Burna

Brazilian midfielder Rafinha said ahead of Tuesday's International Champions Cup match between FC Barcelona and Roma at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, that he did not know anything about his future except that he was still an FC Barcelona player.

"I know nothing about my future," Rafinha said in a press conference on Monday. "Really, if I knew, I'd be the first to tell you. What I do know for certain is that I am an FC Barcelona player."