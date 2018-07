(FILE) Dallas Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki (R) and Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (L) after a play during the first half of the NBA basketball game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Golden State Warriors at the Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, USA, Feb. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

The 13-time All-Star veteran forward Dirk Nowitzki has officially re-signed with the Dallas Mavericks for another season, his 21st season with them, the team announced Monday.

That was the plan when the Mavericks declined a team option in Nowitzki's contract at the start of free agency to create more room under the salary cap before signing center DeAndre Jordan.