The Denver Nuggets point guard Jamal Murray (R) heads against Willie Cauley-Stein (C)from the Sacramento Kings Oct. 23, 2018, in a match between the Denver Nuggets and the Sacramento Kings, at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado (USA). EPA-EFE FILE/Todd Pierson

A tip-in by power forward Paul Millsap with just 0.1 seconds remaining in overtime gave the surprising Denver Nuggets a 108-107 overtime victory over the Chicago Bulls.

The Nuggets fell behind by six points at 98-92 with 2:32 remaining in the fourth quarter of Wednesday night's game at the United Center in Chicago.