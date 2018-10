Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox stretches before a game against the Denver Nuggets at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado, USA, 23 October 2018. EPA-EFE/Todd Pierson

Denver Nuggets guard Gary Harris (C) looks for someone to pass to under the basket as he goes up against Sacramento Kings forward Marvin Bagley III (C-L) during the first quarter of an NBA game at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado, USA, 23 October 2018. EPA-EFE/Todd Pierson

Denver Nuggets point guard Jamal Murray (R) drives to the basket against Sacramento Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein (C) and guard De'Aaron Fox (L) during the first quarter of an NBA game at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado, USA, 23 October 2018. EPA-EFE/Todd Pierson

Point guard Jamal Murray scored 19 points to lead the undefeated Denver Nuggets to a 126-112 victory over the Sacramento Kings in early regular-season action in the NBA.

The Nuggets (4-0) dominated the first three quarters of Tuesday night's game to steadily increase their lead at the Pepsi Center in Denver.