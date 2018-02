Milwaukee Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe (C) shoots between Denver Nuggets guard Gary Harris (L) and Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray of Canada (R) in the first half of their NBA game at the BMO Harris Bradley Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, Feb. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Serbian power forward Nikola Jokic stood out with a triple-double of 30 points, 15 rebounds and 17 assists as the Denver Nuggets beat the Milwaukee Bucks 134-123 at the BMO Harris Bradley Center on Thursday night.

Jokic, who scored the triple-double by half time, headed a list of six Nuggets players who put up double figures.