Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (R) defends Denver Nuggets forward Paul Millsap (L) in the first half of the pre-season NBA basketball game between the Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Lakers at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, USA, Oct. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (R) passes the ball as he is guarded by Denver Nuggets forward Paul Millsap (L) in the first half of the pre-season NBA basketball game between the Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Lakers at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, USA, Oct. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

The Denver Nuggets beat the Los Angeles Lakers 113-111in a pre-season match at the Staples Center on Tuesday in star forward LeBron James' first home game for the Lakers.

James, wearing the number 23 jersey, was cheered on by supporters in his 15 minutes on court, during which he scored 13 points and caught three rebounds as well as making three assists and three steals.