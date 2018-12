Denver Nuggets forward Juancho Hernangomez talks to Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Abrines before an NBA game at the Pepsi Center in Denver on Dec. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/Todd Pierson

Denver Nuggets forward Juancho Hernangomez looks for an open man while being guarded by Oklahoma City Thunder forward Paul George during the first quarter of an NBA game at the Pepsi Center in Denver on Dec. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/Todd Pierson

Denver Nuggets forward Trey Lyles (R) is guarded by Oklahoma City Thunder guard Dennis Schroder during the first quarter of an NBA game at the Pepsi Center in Denver on Dec. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/Todd Pierson

The Denver Nuggets once again showed they belong among the elite in the NBA's Western Conference, going on a late run to seal a 109-98 home victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The surprising Nuggets, who currently lead the West standings with a record of 19-9 after Friday night's win at the Pepsi Center in Denver, nearly got a triple-double from multi-talented Serbian big man Nikola Jokic (24 points, 15 rebounds and nine assists).