Kjeld Nuis of the Netherlands reacts after the Men's Speed Skating 1500 m competition at the Gangneung Oval during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Kjeld Nuis continued the Netherlands' traditional domination of speed skating events on Tuesday by taking gold in the Men's 1,500 meters at the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games in South Korea.

The 2017 1,000 and 1,500 meter world champion put up a time of 1:44.01, 0.85 seconds ahead of his compatriot Patrick Roest, who was making his first appearance at the Olympics.