San Antonio Spurs guard Manu Ginobili (top) of Argentina in the second half of game five of the NBA Western Conference Semi-Finals playoffs basketball game between the Houston Rockets and the San Antonio Spurs at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas, USA, 09 May 2017. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH

Dallas Mavericks player Dirk Nowitzki (L) of Germany goes to the basket against Oklahoma City Thunder player Serge Ibaka of the Republic of Congo (R) in the first half of game two of their NBA Western Conference first round basketball game at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA, 18 April 2016. EPA/LARRY W. SMITH

San Antonio Spurs guard Tony Parker of France reacts during his teams game against the Brooklyn Nets in the first half of the NBA basketball game between the San Antonio Spurs and the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, USA, 17 January 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/JASON SZENES

The number of foreign players in the 16 teams that will participate in the NBA playoffs this season has increased to a new record high, with 62 professionals representing 33 different countries.

The 16 teams - eight from the Eastern Conference and another eight from the Western Conference - will have at least one foreigner as player on their active and inactive payrolls.