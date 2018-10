Los Angeles Dodgers batter Manny Machado (T) hits an RBI groundout off Boston Red Sox pitcher Matt Branes (B) in the top of the fifth inning of game one of the World Series at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, Oct 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/RHONA WISE

Boston Red Sox pinch hitter Eduardo Nunez (L) celebrates as he crosses home plate after hitting a three-run home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the bottom of the seventh inning of game one of the World Series at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, Oct 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN CETRINO

Boston Red Sox pinch hitter Eduardo Nunez hits a three-run home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the bottom of the seventh inning of game one of the World Series at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, Oct 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN CETRINO

Boston Red Sox pinch hitter Eduardo Nuñez hit a 3-run homer in the seventh inning and secured an 8-4 victory for the Sox against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 of the World Series at the Fenway Park Tuesday.

Red Sox relief pitcher Matt Barnes worked one inning - the fifth - and ceded a base hit.