New York Jets running back Isaiah Crowell's status for the upcoming game against the Indianapolis Colts was uncertain, NFL.com reported on Friday.

Crowell, who has been dealing with an ankle injury and did not practice on Wednesday and Thursday, put in a limited practice on Friday and was officially listed as questionable.