New York City FC winger Rodney Wallace in action against Atlanta United during the second half of a Major League Soccer match between New York City FC and Atlanta United FC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, on April 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

New York City FC and the Philadelphia Union will kick off the MLS Cup Playoffs here Wednesday night at Yankee Stadium with a do-or-die match that is part of the eight-team Knockout Round.

Twelve teams have qualified for the postseason in Major League Soccer, the sport's top-tier league for the United States and Canada, four of which received byes into the Conference Semifinals and eight of which are competing in the win-or-go-home play-in round.