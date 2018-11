Ireland's manager Martin O'Neill (C) and assistent manager Roy Keane attend a soccer training session at Telia Parken Stadium in Copenhagen, Denmark, Nov. 10, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/Anders Kjaerbye DENMARK OUT

The Republic of Ireland manager Martin O'Neill has stepped down, the Football Association of Ireland said on Wednesday.

O'Neill's management team, including former captain and Manchester United star Roy Keane, have also left their positions, FAI said in a statement.