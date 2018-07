Oakland Athletics Jed Lowrie follows through with an RBI double off a pitch by San Diego Padres starting pitcher Clayton Richard during the sixth inning of their MLB game at the Oakland Coliseum in Oakland, California, USA, Jul. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Oakland Athletics Stephen Piscotty (C) slides safely into home plate to score while beating the tag by San Diego Padres catcher Austin Hedges (R) as home plate umpire Tim Timmons (L) looks on during the sixth inning of their MLB game at the Oakland Coliseum in Oakland, California, USA, Jul. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Oakland Athletics first baseman Matt Olson (L) tags out San Diego Padres Cory Spangenberg (R) on a double play pick off during the second inning of their MLB game at the Oakland Coliseum in Oakland, California, USA, Jul. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Mark Canha and Chad Pinder both scored home runs as the Oakland Athletics notched a 6-2 win at home over the San Diego Padres.

After four scoreless opening innings, the Padres took a two-run lead in the fifth, before Jed Lowrie struck a double in the sixth inning with the bases loaded.