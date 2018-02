Ilya Kovalchuk (C) of the Olympic Athletes from Russia squad celebrates his goal with teammates during the men's preliminary round match between OAR and the United States at the Gangneung Hockey Centre at the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games 2018, in Gangneung, South Korea, on Feb. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH

Ilya Kovalchuk (L) and Sergei Andronov (R) of the Olympic Athletes from Russia (OAR) squad battle for the puck against Ryan Gunderson (C) of the United States during their men's preliminary round match at the Gangneung Hockey Centre at the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games 2018, in Gangneung, South Korea, on Feb. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH

Nikolai Prokhorkin (L) of the Olympic Athletes from Russia squad celebrates his goal with teammate Sergei Shirokov (R) during the men's preliminary round match between OAR and the United States at the Gangneung Hockey Centre at the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games 2018, in Gangneung, South Korea, on Feb. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH

Olympic Athletes from Russia brushed aside the United States 4-0 in men's ice-hockey action Saturday at the Winter Olympics.

Ilya Kovalchuk and Nikolai Prokhorkin each scored a pair of goals in the victory at the Gangneung Hockey Centre in Pyeongchang; the win gives OAR a bye into the quarter-finals as the top team at the completion of round-robin action in Group B.