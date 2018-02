Sergei Kalinin of Olympic Athlete from Russia (R) scores on Norway goalkeeper Henrik Haukeland (L) during the mens play-offs Quarterfinals match inside the Gangneung Hockey Centre at the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games 2018, in Gangneung, South Korea, Feb. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH

Sergei Mozyakin (L) of Olympic Athletes from Russia and Henrik Odegaard of Norway in action against Jonas Holos (back) of Norway during the men's play-offs Quarterfinals match between Olympic Athletes of Russia and Norway inside the Gangneung Hockey Centre at the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games 2018, in Gangneung, South Korea, Feb. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/SRDJAN SUKI

Players of Olympic Athletes from Russia celebrate after scoring during the men's play-offs Quarterfinals match between Olympic Athletes of Russia and Norway inside the Gangneung Hockey Centre at the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games 2018, in Gangneung, South Korea, Feb. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/SRDJAN SUKI

Nikita Nesterov (L) of Olympic Athletes from Russia celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against Norway during the mens play-offs Quarterfinals match inside the Gangneung Hockey Centre at the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games 2018, in Gangneung, South Korea, Feb. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH

The Olympic Athletes of Russia defeated Norway 6-1 on Wednesday in the Men's ice hockey quarterfinals at the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games in South Korea.

The heavily favored Russian team raced out into a three-goal lead in the first period, and never looked like relinquishing their grip on the match, adding two more goals in the second.