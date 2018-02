Anastasia Bryzgalova (L), Alexander Krushelnitskii (R) and Vasily Gudin of Olympic Athletes of Russia celebrate after winning the Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal match between Norway and Olympic Athletes of Russia at the Gangneung Curling Centre in Gangneung during the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games 2018, South Korea, Feb. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAVIER ETXEZARRETA

Kristin Skaslien of Norway shouts instructions in the Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal match between Norway and Olympic Athletes of Russia at the Gangneung Curling Centre in Gangneung during the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games 2018, South Korea, Feb. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAVIER ETXEZARRETA

A multiple exposure of Alexander Krushelnitskiy of Olympic Athletes of Russia in action in the Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal match between Norway and Olympic Athletes of Russia at the Gangneung Curling Centre in Gangneung during the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games 2018, South Korea, Feb. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAVIER ETXEZARRETA

A multiple exposure of Magnus Nedregotten (R) of Norway and Kristin Skaslien (C) in action against Anastasia Bryzgalova (L) and Alexander Krushelnitskiy (2nd R) of Olympic Athletes of Russia in the Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal match between Norway and Olympic Athletes of Russia at the Gangneung Curling Centre in Gangneung during the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games 2018, South Korea, Feb. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAVIER ETXEZARRETA

Anastasia Bryzgalova of Olympic Athletes of Russia celebrates after winning the Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal match between Norway and Olympic Athletes of Russia at the Gangneung Curling Centre in Gangneung during the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games 2018, South Korea, Feb. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAVIER ETXEZARRETA

The Olympic Athletes Of Russia won their first medal at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games in South Korea after beating Norway 8-4 on Tuesday to take the inaugural Mixed Doubles Curling bronze medal.

Anastasia Bryzgalova and Aleksandr Krushelnitckii, competing at PyeongChang as neutrals after Russia and the Russian Olympic Committee were banned from participating over the doping scandal which rocked the Sochi Games in 2014, took an early lead which they never relinquished.