Atletico Madrid's Slovenian goalkeeper Jan Oblak reacts during the Spanish Liga Primera Division soccer match against Real Sociedad played at Wanda Metropolitano stadium, in Madrid, Spain, Dec. 2, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

Atletico Madrid's Slovenian goalkeeper Jan Oblak returned to Madrid on Monday to continue his recovery from injury, the club reported.

Oblak has been suffering from a muscular injury which forced him to miss the Europa League matches against FC Lokomotiv Moscow, with Argentine Axel Werner stepping in.