Ecuador's Octavio Zambrano is presented as the new head coach of Colombian-league club Independiente Medellin on 15 June 2018 in Medellin. EPA-EFE/Luis Eduardo Noriega A.

Ecuador's Octavio Zambrano is presented as the new head coach of Colombian-league club Independiente Medellin on 15 June 2018 in Medellin. EPA-EFE/Luis Eduardo Noriega A.

Ecuador's Octavio Zambrano is presented as the new head coach of Colombian-league club Independiente Medellin on 15 June 2018 in Medellin. EPA-EFE/Luis Eduardo Noriega A.

Experienced Ecuadorian head coach Octavio Zambrano, the former manager of Canada's national team, has taken the helm of Colombian-league club Independiente Medellin.

The 60-year-old Zambrano was presented Friday as the replacement for Spaniard Ismael Rescalvo.