Photo taken on June 22, 2019, of a few of the 2,400 medals won by Mexican swimmer Maru Walls, 82, in a career that spanned just 24 years, making her the woman with the most swimming records in Mexico's history and earning her the nickname of the Acapulco Siren. EFE-EPA/David Guzman

Mexican swimmer Maru Walls poses during an interview with EFE on June 22, 2019, at her home in Acapulco with some of the 2,400 medals she won in a career that spanned just 24 years, making her the woman with the most swimming records in Mexico's history and earning her the nickname of the Acapulco Siren. EFE-EPA/David Guzman

Mexican swimmer Maru Walls, 82, poses during an interview with EFE on June 22, 2019, at her home in Acapulco with some of the 2,400 medals she won in a career that spanned just 24 years, making her the woman with the most swimming records in Mexico's history and earning her the nickname of the Acapulco Siren. EFE-EPA/David Guzman

Some 2,400 medals won, mostly gold, and 400 international records have given Maru Walls the name of the Acapulco Siren. At her 82 years she is the woman with the most swimming records in Mexico's history, in a career that spanned just 24 years.

"I haven't competed all my life - I began in 1994 at age 58 after cracking my skull in an accident and diagnosed as facing a lifetime of confinement to a wheelchair or my bed. Then I started training with a coach who made many world champions, the teacher Joaquin de la Peña Castillo," Walls told EFE.