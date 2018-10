New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning (C) is tackled down by Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (bottom) in the second half of the NFL American Football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Giants at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA, Oct 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham (C-L) and teammate New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning (R) are seen on the sideline during the NFL American Football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Giants at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA, Oct 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

The crisis between wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr and the New York Giants management deepened on Thursday when the player left the field before half time during an NFL match which the Giants lost 13-34 to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The incident comes a week after Beckham Jr criticized his team in an interview, especially targeting quarterback Eli Manning.