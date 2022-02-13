Marco Odermatt on Sunday said he "risked everything" on the second run, on his way to claim the men's giant slalom gold medal at Beijing Games despite challenging weather conditions.
Gold medalist Marco Odermatt of Switzerland celebrates during the victory ceremony of the men's Alpine Skiing giant slalom race at the 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Yanqing, China, 13 February 2022. EFE-EPA/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT
(L-R) silver medalist Zan Kranjec of Slovenia, gold medalist Marco Odermatt of Switzerland and bronze medalist Mathieu Faivre of France celebrate during the victory ceremony of the men's Alpine Skiing giant slalom race at the 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Yanqing, China, 13 February 2022. EFE-EPA/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT
Marco Odermatt of Switzerland clears a gate during the second run of the Men's Giant Slalom race of the Alpine Skiing events of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games at the Yanqing National Alpine Ski Centre Skiing, Beijing municipality, China, 13 February 2022. EFE/EPA/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO
