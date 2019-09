Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix takes part in a training session the official ball for 2019-20 UEFA Champions League group stage at Wanda Sports City in Majadahonda, Madrid, Spain, 17 September 2019. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

Atletico Madrid's Kieran Trippier takes part in a training session with the official ball for 2019-20 UEFA Champions League group stage at Wanda Sports City in Majadahonda, Madrid, Spain, 17 September 2019. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

Adidas has revealed the official ball for the 2019-20 UEFA Champions League group stage, which is scheduled to kick off on Tuesday.

The new ball, to be used in the group stage only, is inspired by the passion of fans for soccer and incorporates the traditional colors of Europe's most prestigious annual club tournament. EFE-EPA