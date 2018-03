Sebastien Ogier of France drives his Ford Fiesta WRC during day 3 of Rally Mexico, Guanajuato, Leon, Mexico, Mar. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/REPORTER IMAGES

Sebastian Loeb of France drives his Citroen C3 during day 3 of Rally Mexico, Guanajuato, Leon, Mexico, Mar. 10, 2018, (issued Mar. 11, 2018). EPA-EFE/REPORTER IMAGES

Five-time world champion Sebastien Ogier (Ford Fiesta) of France on Saturday emerged as the new leader of Rally Mexico on its third day after Spain's Dani Sordo (Hyundai i20) and Frenchman Sebastien Loeb (Citroen C3) fell behind to third and fifth places respectively.

Ogier leads with an aggregate time of 3 hours 25 minutes and 3.1 seconds after completing 19 stages.