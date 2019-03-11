Estonian driver Ott Tanak and co-driver Martin Jarveoja drive their Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT, in the city of Silao, during the last stage of the 16th Guanajuato Mexico Rally, which runs in Guanajuato, Mexico, 10 March 2019. EPA-EFE/FRANCISCO GUASCO

The French driver Sebastien Ogier (R) and co-driver Julien Ingrassia (L) celebrate the first place in the XVI Rally Guanajuato Mexico, in the city of Silao, Guanajuato, Mexico, 10 March 2019. The French Sebastien Ogier (Citroen C3) conquered this Sunday for the fifth time in his career the Rally of Guanajuato-Mexico, third round of the World Championship, which allows him to be second in the general standings just 4 points from the leader, the Estonian Ott Tanak (Toyota Yaris), who finished second. EPA-EFE/ Francisco Guasco

French driver Sébastian Ogier and co-driver Julien Ingrassia drive their Citroen Total WRT, in the city of Silao, during the last stage of the 16th Guanajuato Mexico Rally, which runs in Guanajuato, Mexico, 10 March 2019. EPA-EFE/FRANCISCO GUASCO

Frenchman Sebastien Ogier (Citroen C3) on Sunday won for the fifth time in his career the overall victory in the Rally Guanajuato-Mexico, the third on the World rally tour, which advances him to second place in the overall standing, only 4 points from leader Estonian Ott Tanak (Toyota Yaris), who finished second.

Ogier, winner of the last six world championships, made full points in Mexico by winning the race and also winning the closing power stage, which allows him to go home with a booty of 30 points.