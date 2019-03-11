Frenchman Sebastien Ogier (Citroen C3) on Sunday won for the fifth time in his career the overall victory in the Rally Guanajuato-Mexico, the third on the World rally tour, which advances him to second place in the overall standing, only 4 points from leader Estonian Ott Tanak (Toyota Yaris), who finished second.
Ogier, winner of the last six world championships, made full points in Mexico by winning the race and also winning the closing power stage, which allows him to go home with a booty of 30 points.