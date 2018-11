epa07172259 Sebastien Ogier of France drives his Ford Fiesta WRC during day2 of the Rally Australia 2018, Coffs Harbour, New South Wales, Australia, 17 November 2018. EPA/-

epa07172261 Thierry Neuville of Belgium drives his Hyundai i20 WRC during day2 of the Rally Australia 2018, Coffs Harbour, New South Wales, Australia, 17 November 2018. EPA/-

epa07172250 Thierry Neuville of Belgium drives his Hyundai i20 WRC during day2 of the Rally Australia 2018, Coffs Harbour, New South Wales, Australia, 17 November 2018. EPA/-

epa07172253 Ott Tanak of Estonia drives his Toyota Yaris WRC during day2 of the Rally Australia 2018, Coffs Harbour, New South Wales, Australia, 17 November 2018. EPA/-

epa07172257 Sebastien Ogier of France drives his Ford Fiesta WRC during day2 of the Rally Australia 2018, Coffs Harbour, New South Wales, Australia, 17 November 2018. EPA/-

Frenchman Sebastien Ogier (Ford) has won his sixth consecutive World Rally Championship after Belgian Thierry Neuville (Hyundai) and Estonian Ott Tanak (Toyota Yaris) dropped out of the final stage of the Australian Rally on Sunday.

The World Rally Championship (WRC) reached its last chapter with Ogier in the lead and with a balance of 204 points, only 3 more than Neuville and with a 23 margin over Tanak.