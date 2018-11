Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (R) embraces Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (L) after the NBA basketball game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Golden State Warriors at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, USA, Nov. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook goes for a layup for two points against the Golden State Warriors during the first half of the NBA basketball game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Golden State Warriors at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, USA, Nov. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JOHN G. MABANGLO